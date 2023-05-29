After so many controversies and bad comments, the live action tape of The little Mermaid of Disney, which for now has mixed reviews from fans and the press. On the one hand, it is mentioned that it is a fairly faithful recreation, but on the other, there are those who are still annoyed by the appearance of the main character in this story.

As you already know, halle bailey did not meet for many in terms of complexion and characterizations to embody Arieland that has led people to look for a way to imply that a fairly faithful version of the 1989 classic could be made. In this case, they used artificial intelligence that surprisingly did things well.

Here the image:

It is possible that the film in its new version has a kind of takeoff after leaving the theaters, given that the same thing happened with lightyear of pixarwhich was seen in large numbers when it was put into Disney Plus. So this recreation of The Little Mermaid may have that opportunity to be better valued by having an audience that was not willing to pay.

It is worth mentioning that movie critics have called it one of the best live action that the company Disney has released, since the others have mods that they have not finished enchanting. Of course, the songs have been preserved, despite the fact that some directors have sought to eliminate them within the offered script.

Via: neural love

editor’s note: The truth is a good movie up to a certain point. It’s not the eighth wonder, but it meets decent standards, especially in the songs there is great acting. Of course, the image of artificial intelligence is very good.