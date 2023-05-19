dragonball It is a most fantastic franchise in terms of longevity, since from its emergence in the 80’s to the present day it continues to be relevant in terms of series, manga, toys, movies and much more. But like any project that takes the entire game out of it, there’s something missing, and fans are aware of that.

The users known as cbenmorninhas been curious about how the characters of the franchise would look if they had starred in a show in which they are all babies, this in the style of other cartoon sagas such as The Flintstones And till looney tunes. This has led him to use artificial intelligence to achieve his goal, having interesting results.

Here the images:

For those wondering what artificial intelligence the user used, this was the one from no less than MidJourney, to which you present the concept and then implement the original image to have the result. It has already been used for other things, such as giving certain elements a realistic appearance, or even passing a photo of a person and having it altered to cartoonish.

Via: eventhubs

editor’s note: The truth is that they look very realistic for my tastes, they give more laughter than tenderness due to their proportions. The one who looks the most curious is Vegeta, since he looks like the Grinch with a childish appearance.