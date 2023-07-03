The world of artificial intelligence is more and more constant, which is why we have witnessed interesting works such as the creation of automatic music from simple chords, to the development of story scripts. However, what is most used is the alteration of images, which can be passed off as coming from an artist.

Quite striking illustrations of Akasa of demon slayer, manga that today continues to be one of the most popular worldwide with many chapters in circulation. And it is that they used a program to bring said character to real life, being a kind of cosplay that fans may like.

Check the photos:

It is worth mentioning that @kii_chanyan of Twitter He is the one who has shared the images, which are not the first or last that he brings thanks to the benefits of artificial intelligence. Well, he has also used characters from the world of One Piece, Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisenamong other popular anime that are still trending among the people.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: This anime is quite popular, so the images in artificial intelligence were not going to be long in coming. Although the illustrators studied should start to worry a little, since the drawings of them are getting better and better.