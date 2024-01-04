The world of dragon ball It is quite extensive today, with different products that are for sale such as movies, manga, anime, video games and figures of all kinds that aim to be positioned in the showcase of collectors of the saga. Obviously, the key to the brand is that the characters have won the hearts of the fans, even the villains, whether from the most sympathetic to those who really have no mercy for their enemies.

Recently cellfrom the Androids saga, has become relevant in new audiovisual products with the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, since it returned somehow with its new recharged version that has been defeated once again by Gohan. And this has led people to think about what this would look like in real life for a live action, having a result that could really be unpleasant if it existed, and that is that to begin with, the character is based on a bug.

Here you can check it:

cell is a bioandroid, a creature created by Dr. Gero, a Red Ribbon scientist, with the goal of achieving perfect creation. Cell goes through several stages of evolution: Imperfect (Cell Imperfecto), Semiperfect (Cell Semiperfecto), and Perfect (Cell Perfecto). He was designed with the ability to absorb other beings to increase his power. He has cells from powerful warriors, including Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and Frieza, among others, allowing him to access their skills and techniques.

Remember that you can see the partial return of the character in Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroavailable in Prime Video.

Via: M.S.

Editor's note: It is definitely appreciated that these types of creatures do not exist in real life, it would even be terrifying to see Cell in a live action movie of the saga, something that will not happen after the Evolution disaster years ago. However, they may want to try again now with the rise of One Piece.