We are in an era in which artificial intelligence is omnipresent. There is no one talking about it and not a day goes by without some spectacular announcement. In the last 10 years, these increasingly sophisticated technologies have shaken up many areas of our lives and everything indicates that they will do so even more in the future. And society is beginning to protest against so much disruption.

So, in an already turbulent period, and as with many sensitive issues, governments want to give the impression that they are in control of the situation and not overwhelmed by events. In this sense, in most liberal democracies there is an institutional reflex: as soon as a source of turmoil appears, a committee is created. ad hoc.

With the systematic prerequisite – especially in relation to AI – that the main evaluation criteria are economic factors and the religion of growth. In addition, politicians are convinced that those at the heart of the machine – starting with entrepreneurs and engineers – are the ones who best know the conclusions of all these developments.

However, this is a serious mistake, because these people convey a particular vision of the world – based on the hypothesis that human beings are imperfect from the beginning and that increasingly omniscient systems will “improve” them – while defending private interests.

This is what the members of the AI ​​commission that submitted its report to President Emmanuel Macron a few months ago are doing in France. They include Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at Meta; Joëlle Barral, chief scientist at Google; and Arthur Mensch, founder of Mistral AI.

It is extraordinary that, when it comes to guiding national policies and public investments in these areas, we allow people who are both judge and party to not only enlighten us, but also make recommendations. This is a confusion of categories which, in a Republic, and from a legal point of view, is simply a conflict of interests.

The truth is that we make the same mistakes over and over again. It is as if we had no memory. Because these practices, in force since the 1980s, are what have led to an ever greater specialisation of society, which sees supposed wise men – often from consultancy firms – dictate the course of public affairs from the height of their hypothetical knowledge. And who, for example, have promoted the indiscriminate use of pesticides, the implementation of ruthless management methods and the decline of public services.

Today, the legitimacy of such customs is not even questioned. One example is the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who wants to create a “global panel of experts” who will presumably come mostly from the world of technology, given the fascination aroused by AI designers, who are considered the oracles of our time, who we go to for advice and who are undoubtedly working towards a brave new world.

On the contrary, what we should do with these important issues – and with other crucial ones – is to turn these arguments on their head. We should work, far from the rhetoric of “promises” with which we are constantly bombarded, to establish a verification expertise: to ensure that those who move in environments transformed by the integration of artificial intelligence systems can explain what effects they have perceived in offices, logistics, administration, schools, hospitals, the judicial system and so on.

In this way we would obtain a completely different interpretation of the phenomena, based on experience and concrete realities, not on opinions expressed from within a bubble and linked to certain interests. Let us say that it would be a healthy policy of testimony.

That is what we have been lacking, now that we are becoming aware of many past mistakes that have fueled resentment and bitterness for not having a say in the direction of our destiny. In this way we would instill an elementary democratic vitality, similar to what John Dewey (1859-1952), in The public and its problems (1927), called “social experiments,” which consist of proposing to involve as many people as possible in a common action.

We are in an age of artificial intelligence fundamentalism, in the sense that it is considered a self-evident truth that AI embodies the inevitable course of history, provides endless benefits, and will contribute to improving every aspect of our lives. Although, of course, it is understood that there will be many turbulences on the way to a world that will soon be free of even the slightest flaw.

If we look closely, the constant technological renewal interferes with the exercise of lucidity in the present, so that, in general, we take a while to understand the phenomena. Just as it happened with the dogma of the digitalization of public education, which, at the beginning of the decade of 2010, became an absolute priority.

It is revealing that this policy, once promoted by the same committees and powerful pressure groups, is now being questioned in Sweden. The time has come to return to handwriting and the careful reading of books, which are now being considered indispensable for the development of our intelligence and the formation of free and critical minds.

The reality is that we are living in a moment of enormous gravity. To the cognitive and organizational dimension of AI, which has been in operation for 15 years and which has been assigned the task of guiding and supervising our actions for various purposes, now, since the public version of ChatGPT was installed in November 2022, an intellectual and creative power has been added. A model that has three fundamental consequences.

First, the announced renunciation of the faculties that make us what we are, starting with the ability to create language. Second, a regime of representation in which we will no longer be able to distinguish either the origin or the nature of an image, which will lead to a widespread and very dangerous lack of distinction. Finally, a hurricane in the tertiary sector, which represents more than two thirds of employment in the countries of the North, and many of whose tasks can now be assumed by generative systems that operate much more quickly and at much lower costs than a human being.

All these social, cultural and civilisational changes are too decisive for us to put ourselves in the hands of fortune-tellers who have only one opinion.

States are only concerned with ensuring their “digital sovereignty” – conceived in a single economic and geopolitical sense – and entering, body, soul and headlong, into the AI ​​race. A kind of uncritical argument that only leads to an ever-increasing automation of human affairs and stifles the implementation of any way of life based on completely different principles.

The time has come to put an end to this pyramidal and outdated conception of knowledge and build a society that looks in the mirror, that is capable of making public the data that deserve to be made public within our common political body. In other words, conditions that give us the means to contradict the dominant representations, to assert our fundamental rights and our legitimate differences, by exercising, with facts, our own sovereignty.

Eric Sadin He is a philosopher and specialist in the digital world. He has just published Spectral life, Thinking about the era of the metaverse and generative artificial intelligences (Black Box Editor). This article was originally published in The Figaro. Translation of Maria Luisa Rodriguez Tapia.

