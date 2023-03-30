Today the world of Artificial intelligence It has been very prominent, since this type of technology is gradually being added to all kinds of activities, and that has made people think that some jobs may be in danger. However, there is also a fun part for people, which is related to the generation of photos.

For a few days there have been some images that have been disseminated through social networks, these have to do with the Pope Francisor doing different activities that would not normally be seen in someone of his world importance. Although they are not entirely credible, these photos may be authentic for some people.

AI-generated image of Pope Francis goes viral online. pic.twitter.com/ap7N099wpy —Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 25, 2023

One of the most used tools to have these photos is the MidJourney, which allows you to make certain alterations to put familiar faces in unusual situations. And as mentioned, there are certain users who are not so used to technological themes, so they instantly thought that the Dad now it is more liberal.

In artificial intelligence news, it was recently confirmed that part of the script for an episode of South Park thanks to the use of a tool that is becoming very well known. If you want to know more, we invite you to follow the following link.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The truth is that they are very nice images, but it is clear that artificial intelligence is far from doing things perfectly. You just have to pay close attention to the details.