The ongoing war in the Middle East, triggered on October 7th following attacks by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas against the State of Israel, has been intensifying as the weeks go by. The conflict, which completed a month last Tuesday (7), is not only installed in the military field, it has also reached the information area.

In this context, social networks have become a stage for the dispute of narratives, where each side tries to show its version of the facts and raise awareness among global public opinion. This is where images generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) come in, which have played a controversial role in this conflict, as they are being used in some cases as a propaganda tool to manipulate reality and create false evidence.

An example of this is the case of a photo showing a man carrying several children among the rubble of the city of Gaza. The image was shared by several pro-Palestinian profiles on social media, always accompanied by texts that accused Israel of murdering Palestinian civilians and not even sparing the lives of children who live in the enclave of its bombings.

Even the official profile of the Chinese embassy in France shared the image, according to information from Agence France-Presse (AFP). Its author is unknown. However, because it is an image about Gaza, it is likely that it was developed by people who support the “Palestinian resistance”.

Experts consulted by the checking agency of France-Presse and by the French newspaper France 24

said that this image of the man walking in Gaza with children was generated through commands entered into an Artificial Intelligence tool.

“This image is almost certainly generated by AI,” Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California and an expert in digital forensics, disinformation and image analysis, told Reuters. AFP.

Farid has been consulted by several media outlets around the world in recent months to analyze images that may have been created by AI.

“In addition to our models [softwares desenvolvidos por ele para analisar imagens] classify this image as AI, there are telltale signs in it that confirm this, such as the adult’s deformed arm”, added the professor.

Another example is the image of an Israeli refugee camp that was also shared by several accounts on social media. According to analysis by Professor Farid for the newspaper France 24this image was also created using a command in an AI.

There is also an image of fans of Atlético de Madrid, a Spanish football club, raising a Palestinian flag in the middle of a game in their stadium on the same day that the terrorist attacks in Israel took place. As Professor Farid explained to France 24, this image was also developed by an AI.

Just like these images, several others also generated by AI were shared by thousands of users on social networks without any verification or warning that they were fake images. This movement has generated confusion, misinformation and manipulation of public opinion about the conflict in the Middle East.

“The impact of generative AI

[no conflito] goes beyond creating fake content, it also casts a long shadow over content that is real,” Farid said in an interview with Bloomberg.

In an interview with the American newspaper The New York Times, Professor Farid also highlighted the growing complexity in detecting false images about war. He reaffirmed his point made in Bloombergsaying that the amount of AI-generated imagery has become notably “more significant” at this time and this is only contributing to undermining people’s trust in true information about war.

“Just a few

[imagens falsas] to poison all the true information that exists about the conflict,” said Farid.

The issue of AI-generated images is not new, but it has gained more relevance with the advancement of technology and the ease of access to tools that allow you to create fake content with just a few clicks.

Layla Mashkoor, associate editor of think tank American Atlantic Council, revealed in an interview with the website Wired an intriguing perspective on the use of AI image-generated disinformation in Israel’s war against Hamas.

Mashkoor noted that, in many cases, this practice is being employed by activists to drum up “support” and create the illusion in the public that one side of the conflict is enjoying broader support from the international community at this time.

You deepfakes and the war

Another risk presented in this conflict context is that AI-generated images are used to create deepfakes – which are fake videos that alter a person’s speech, face or body. These videos can be used to create false statements, confessions or evidence, which can have serious consequences for reputation, security and even lead to an escalation of war.

In the context of the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, the deepfakes they can be used as a weapon to create false accusations, incite violence or influence public opinion.

Given this scenario, it is essential that people are attentive and critical in relation to the images they consume and share on social networks, especially on sensitive and complex topics such as those related to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Some guidelines passed on by experts, such as Professor Farid, to identify signs that could show whether an image was generated by AI or not are: always check the source of the image and see if it comes from a reliable website, if it has credits or if it has some verification stamp and compare the image with others to see if there are any inconsistencies or differences.

Furthermore, it is important that people always seek information from diverse and reliable sources, which present different points of view and which have verification and transparency criteria, before sharing any image about the conflict.