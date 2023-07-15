Mexico City.- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is gaining ground in personnel recruitment processes as it allows organizations to save time and resources.

76 percent of organizations believe that AI will have a positive impact on their workforce in the next 2 years, according to a Manpower survey.

The technologies with the greatest implementation in recruitment processes in Mexico are: Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality.

“Today we see that recruitment processes already work hand in hand with AI tools, as stated by 22 percent of employers in Mexico,” said Fernando Bermúdez, director of corporate relations at ManpowerGroup.

He added that companies are adapting to the use of the tool with the goal of improving processes, especially reducing the time for repetitive tasks, such as filtering information from resumes and allowing workers to focus on activities that require analysis and interaction with candidates. in the case of recruitment processes.

Arleth Leal, an expert in Human Resources, mentioned that tools such as ChatGPT are already used in her area, where job descriptions can be made, such as an operation or production manager.

There are also custom tools that filter talent information.

“Through AI you can reach the target market and these platforms allow you to reach this talent, filter it, which significantly reduces days and weeks of a recruiter’s work, so that Human Resources can do the most strategic task,” he described.

Leal said that the use of AI in recruiting will not extinguish Human Resources departments, but technology must be adapted to these areas.

“Another area that is being developed is the performance evaluation part. Before it was said that this was very subjective and now it is putting this objectivity on it and making it more reliable, credible so that it can be a motivation and retention tool for companies” , he stressed.

He added that with technology it is also possible to measure the performance of people in the organization and make more specific life and career plans.

For its part, the Mexican Association in Human Resources Management stated that strengthening the analysis of human capital (similar to studies of consumer behavior in marketing) contributes and enriches decision-making.

On the one hand, to more precisely identify the ideal character of a candidate and, on the other, to assess the impact of their expectations and the compensation and benefits history that they have acquired over time.