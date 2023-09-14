IIn the USA, the development of regulations for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) has begun with the participation of the heads of the leading tech giants. “Today we are embarking on an enormous, complex and vital undertaking: laying a foundation for bipartisan AI policy,” Democratic Leader and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at an AI forum at the Capitol on Wednesday. “It is important for us to have an arbitrator,” said Tesla boss Elon Musk on the sidelines of the hearings. A regulator is needed “to ensure that companies act safely and in the public interest.”

In addition to Musk, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg and Google boss Sundar Pichai also took part in the deliberations in Washington. They are intended to help members of Congress find an answer to the question of how to control the threats posed by AI. Ever since OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI program became publicly available, there has been a real boom around the new technology. However, AI already poses dangers such as barely recognizable forgeries (deepfakes) in the form of photos, videos, manipulation in social networks and election campaigns.

All participants agreed that the government must regulate AI use and develop appropriate laws, said New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. The bosses of Nvidia boss Jensen Huang, Microsoft Satya Nadella, IBM Arvind Krishna as well as Microsoft founder Bill Gates and the president of the AFL-CIO trade union federation Liz Shuler also took part in the meeting.

Experts called for a six-month break in the development of AI systems

The opposition Republican Senator Josh Hawley was critical: “I don’t know why we should invite the largest monopolists in the world to give Congress tips on how they can make more money.” He accused the Democratic majority in Congress of not doing so to have so far failed to pass meaningful technology legislation.







Wednesday’s forum is part of several events designed to lay the foundations for the guidelines for AI applications. Last March, Musk and a group of AI experts and executives called for a six-month break in the development of AI systems. They justified the moratorium with possible risks for society.

Governments around the world are trying to regulate the use of generative AI, which can create texts and images whose artificial origin is virtually undetectable.