Nvidia remains the king of chips – the building block that OpenAI, Google, Meta and Microsoft need to drive innovation in artificial intelligence. This Monday, investors have taken Nvidia to a new level and it is now worth more than Amazon on the stock market. The stock market rally recorded by the American technology company has led it to surpass Amazon in terms of market capitalization for the first time since 2002.

The rise in the stock market this Monday, 2%, has led the company to exceed 1.8 trillion dollars in market capitalization, above Amazon's 1.7 trillion dollars. A frenzy that revolves around his commitment to superchips AI: computer chips compatible with generative artificial intelligence that cost around $1,500 a piece.

Nvidia thus manages to become the fourth most valuable company on the US Stock Exchange, only behind Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet, thanks to the support of analysis firms, which maintain their commitment to microchips, waiting for the company publishes its results on February 21. Today Nvidia is synonymous with value. Today the company announced an agreement with Beamr Imaging, a listed company specialized in video optimization technology. This agreement has allowed Beamr Imagin to skyrocket its price by 1,200% in the session.

Beyond the company, the shares of the main semiconductor manufacturers, including AMD or the British ARM, are also rising on the stock market due to their key role in the manufacture of the latest artificial intelligence technology. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, where most of them are listed, appreciated 65% in 2023 and so far this year it has recorded 11%. In the case of ARM, its shares rose 25% on the stock market this Monday.

It has not been a bad year for the company led by Jeff Bezos either. The e-commerce giant's shares rose 8% last week after achieving a record turnover of $574.785 million at the end of 2023, a 12% increase in sales, according to its latest accounts. Looking ahead to the first quarter of the year, the giant expects to achieve revenues ranging between 138,000 and 143,500 million dollars. Nvidia, which is one of the last technology companies to present results, will publish its profits so far this year on February 21.

Follow all the information Five days in Facebook, x and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda

The Five Day Agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope receive it

To continue reading this Cinco Días article you need a Premium subscription to EL PAÍS

_