Modern artificial intelligence tech has accelerated advancements in many different industries and domains of technology. The enhancement of system-user interaction by making these systems more realistic and predictive of human behavior is allowing for better experiences of what are starting to be known as smart cities.

Smart cities utilize tech to create and improve resident convenience, ease, and provide better services. Modern AI face scanner tech is one of the most advanced modern technologies being used in these smart cities to create better experiences and enhance customer security.

How Does a Face Scanner Work?

A face scanner depends on modern artificial intelligence-based facial recognition technology to provide tailored services and solutions depending on the intended use case of the system. These systems work either based on captured images or live video footage.

The system detects a face within the frame of a camera by recognizing facial features like the eyes, nose, mouth, and so on. The way it can do this is that these systems are trained on large datasets of faces with identified features using machine learning and artificial intelligence technology. This allows them to detect these features in a provided input image.

Then, the system extracts these facial features along with other facial characteristics and facial landmarks, like the distance between the eyes, the shape of the jaw, and so on, and uses the data to create a digital representation of the face known as a facial map or template. This digital form of the face is what it uses to analyze and/or compare with other faces, and subsequently perform the required actions.

This could be as simple as checking against other faces to authenticate or identify the face or lead to more elaborate systems, based on customer experience and so on.

Face Scanning in Smart Cities

Now that we understand how a facial scan works, let’s talk about some of the many ways that this tech is being used in modern smart cities to create better experiences for residents and enhance urban living.

Public Safety and Security

Possibly the most obvious use case of face scanning technology is to enhance the security of individuals and residents in a modern smart city. By integrating modern facial scanning into surveillance systems and CCTV cameras, law enforcement officials and authorities can actively monitor and identify individuals in real-time, leading to better outcomes.

An example of this would be the ability of a scanner to identify a wanted criminal moving in a public space extremely quickly compared to detection by a police officer. The system can detect the wanted person and alert nearby officers, leading to a much quicker response, and safer apprehension of a wanted individual. This kind of system is already being used in places like London and Singapore.

Another example of the use of this tech for safety is during emergencies and disaster response. An AI face scanner can be used to identify victims more accurately and to help find people who may be stuck in spaces where it might be difficult to detect their presence, like under rubble. It can also help to find missing people much quicker in a disaster situation, having the ability to swiftly pinpoint individuals inside a crowd.

Convenient Citizen Services

Face scanning technology can be used to create more customer-friendly and seamless experiences in the delivery of various services for citizens. This kind of provision is also one of the more common uses of face scanning online right now.

Right now this is applied in the form of e-services provided by the government of most countries online. Using face scanning allows for quicker and more secure processing of individuals without the need for carrying excessive physical documentation. It also reduces the need for in-person visits through the use of applications that utilize phone cameras, making experiences more customer-friendly, as well as reducing workload and pressure on staff.

Enhanced Urban Planning

The use of facial scanning data in public spaces aids urban planners in creating better infrastructure tailor-made to the conditions of that specific area.

Understanding pedestrian flow, volume, and behavior in public spaces using facial scanning data can allow city planners to create spaces and environments that are better designed to improve public traffic and movement, minimizing the risk of congestion even during peak times.

In what are known as smart buildings, facial scanning allows for much better and seamless access control using AI-powered authentication systems, which make it so that only authorized individuals are able to enter private rooms or areas. This means both better operational efficiency and security in residential and commercial buildings.

Closing Thoughts

The diverse and manifold benefits and use cases of the technology are why many platforms and services already use a face scan online. With the increased implementation of modern technology in public spaces, we can expect to see AI face scanner tech more and more.