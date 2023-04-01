London. Artificial intelligence experts have raised concerns after their work was cited in an open letter – co-signed by Elon Musk – demanding an urgent pause in the investigation.

The letter, dated March 22 and with more than 1,800 signatures as of yesterday, called for a six-month pause on development of systems “more powerful” than OpenAI’s new GPT-4, backed by Microsoft, that can hold conversations. human-like, compose songs, and summarize long documents.

Since the release of ChatGPT, the predecessor to GPT-4, competing companies have rushed to release similar products.

The open letter claims that AI systems with “competitive human intelligence” pose profound risks to humanity, citing 12 investigations by experts, including university academics and current and former employees of OpenAI, Google and its affiliate DeepMind.

US and EU civil society groups have since pressed lawmakers to halt the OpenAI investigation, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Critics have accused the Future of Life Institute (FLI), the organization behind the letter and which is funded primarily by the Musk Foundation, of prioritizing imagined doomsday scenarios over more immediate concerns about AI, such as bias. racist or sexist that are programmed into the machines.

Among the research cited is “On the Dangers of Stochastic Parrots,” a well-known article co-authored by Margaret Mitchell, who previously oversaw AI ethics research at Google.

Mitchell, now head of scientific ethics at AI company Hugging Face, criticized the letter, telling Reuters it was unclear what was considered “more potent than GPT-4”.

“By taking many questionable ideas for granted, the letter affirms a set of priorities and a narrative on AI that benefits FLI supporters,” he said. “Ignoring active damage right now is a privilege some of us don’t have.”

His co-authors Timnit Gebru and Emily M. Bender criticized the letter on Twitter, with the latter calling some of its claims “unhinged.”

FLI president Max Tegmark noted that the campaign was not an attempt to hamper OpenAI’s corporate advantage.