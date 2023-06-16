Are you afraid of what could happen in the future with artificial intelligence? If you expect to read that everything is under control, this article is not for you. Today we bring the opinion of a AI expert that ensures, so far all around of this new technology it is quite uncertain.

This is Antonio Osuna, originally from Chiapas, a young expert in artificial intelligence with a long academic career, who said verbatim about AI: “We don’t know why it works so well, but we keep using it.”.

This is precisely why, in his opinion, this technological tool could pose a risk to the future of humanity. You don’t know exactly how it works but it does it so well that they begin to put it to various commercial uses.

“Currently, researchers don’t know for sure why it gives such good results, but we continue to use it because it gives very good results. That can also be something dangerous, right?” he said in an interview published on the YouTube channel ‘pepe&chema podcast ‘, with the name “I am an Astrophysicist “Artificial Intelligence that will blow your mind” Dr. Antonio O. | pepe&chema podcast”.

The Industrial Engineer and Master of Science in Mechatronic Engineering from the Technological Institute of Tuxtla Gutiérrez, explained why he believes that its use is not so safe:

“We are implementing these mathematical models in very crucial elements that in the end we do not fully understand,” he said.

Although the professional made it clear that the possibility of catastrophic scenarios does exist as in science fiction movie, also specified that there are different positions between the scientific and business community.

As an example, he gave a letter signed by Elon Musk and other industry figures, who hinted that it was not the ideal time to use Artificial Intelligence as some companies do.

One of them is the technological research laboratory ‘OpenAI’, who are behind one of the advances in the field that has given the most talk about ChatGPT, which up to now has already launched version number five.

The name of the company is quite clear, openness to Artificial Intelligence, a tool that has been talked about since approximately 2008, but which in 2023 had a great boom globally. Now everyone has heard the term, or at least knows what it is.

Do you want to know more about Antonio Osuna? In addition to his professional career and master’s degree, he also has a PhD in the area of ​​Computer Science from the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics.

His research area is Artificial Intelligence, focused on the Deep Learning and Three-Dimensional Reconstruction section.