In an interesting encounter between human creativity and artificial intelligence, a passionate fan of the acclaimed video game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild decided to turn to technology to explore new possibilities.

A franchise enthusiast, he took advantage of advances in AI to request one artificial intelligence to create the concept of a movie based on the famous open world adventure game. Hoping to expand the universe of Zelda beyond video games and after the success of the adaptation of Super Mario Bros.this fan wanted to explore the possibility of bringing the exciting stories and captivating settings of Breath of the Wild.

The AI ​​explored various plots and characters, drawing on the rich mythology and vast world of Hyrule as a starting point. From Link’s fight against the dark forces of Ganon to his encounter with mysterious creatures and the search for powerful artifacts, these are some of the images that were generated.

In addition to the main plot, the artificial intelligence also came up with fascinating subplots, such as the love story between two minor characters, Link’s inner conflict and search for identity, and the revealing of ancient secrets hidden in the ruins of Hyrule. The AI ​​even suggested the use of stunning visual effects to capture the magic and beauty of the original game, immersing viewers in a world filled with fantastic creatures and breathtaking landscapes.

The collaboration between the fan and the AI ​​has certainly generated a wealth of ideas that will excite Zelda fans around the world. And while the film itself is purely imaginary and there are no concrete plans for its making, this creative exercise serves as a testament to the power of artificial intelligence to push the boundaries of human creativity and explore new possibilities in the world of entertainment.

Who knows, maybe now that Nintendo knows that looking for the right partners can achieve record-breaking successes as was the case with Super Mario Bros. Movie are encouraged to do the same with The Legend of Zelda.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom direct sequel to Breath of the Wild is now available for nintendoswitch.

Via: levelup

Editor’s note: I really hope that Nintendo is encouraged to continue producing all those movies based on their video games that I owed in my childhood, I can’t wait for metroid.