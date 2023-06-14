The world of artificial intelligence has become a surprising trend in recent months, with somewhat interesting results such as the construction of TV scripts made by these algorithms. However, it has become much more popular to create realistic art based on simple, established-based images.

This has been shown to us by the artist known as MySmartArts on the Instagram platform, presenting extremely realistic images of cammycharacter of Street Fighter It’s been around basically since its inception. And the creation of these photos is due precisely to the recent release of installment number six that reached the multiplatform.

Here some of the images:

It is worth mentioning that this person has not only taken images of a specific video game, but has also taken characters like tifa of Final Fantasy VII, Josie of tekken And till kaguya of Naruto. Having a wide section of arts to explore, an idea that little by little can scare those who are dedicated to creating illustrations and receiving money for it.

