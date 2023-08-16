Monterrey, Mexico.- Companies in sectors such as entertainment and manufacturing are racing to harness the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by courting data scientists, machine learning specialists and other professionals trained in deploying the technology, he said. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

And the rush to hire is driving up salaries for these technical professionals and prompting companies to hone their pitches to applicants to avoid losing out to rivals.

Some companies, like Accenture, are building their AI expertise through individual hires and internal training programs, others, like ServiceNow, are open to acquiring smaller AI startups as a way to attract talent.

Realizing that AI specialists can have multiple job openings, many companies are offering six-figure salaries along with bonuses and stock grants to attract experienced employees, according to recruiters.

For example, a product manager position for a machine learning platform at Netflix adds up to a total compensation of up to $900,000 annually.

Online dating platform Hinge is offering a VP of AI position with a base salary of $332,000 to $398,000 a year, while a senior manager of applied science and generative AI at Amazon would earn a salary of $340,300. .

WSJ added that recruiters say they see rising wages because the available supply of AI professionals isn’t keeping up with demand, particularly for mid- and senior-level positions.

One more challenge for many employers is that different types of companies want that talent now:

Walmart offers a base salary of $168,000 to $252,000 a year for a position on its conversational AI team; Procter & Gamble 110,000 to 132,000 for an engineer of this technology and Goldman Sachs 150,000 to 250,000, plus a bonus, to work on a new generative AI effort.

Accenture, which plans to hire more than 1,000 AI employees next year, has been told by many candidates that they have multiple offers. The consultancy is hiring advanced AI research scientists with a salary range of $131,100 to $338,300.