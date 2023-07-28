Since his debut in 1997 with “Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone“, the saga of the young wizard created by JK Rowling became an unprecedented cultural phenomenon. With millions of fans around the world, the literary and film franchise captivated audiences of all ages and left a lasting impact on pop culture.

However, in recent years, the popularity of Harry Potter has faced some obstacles. Controversial statements by the author JK Rowling on social issues and the mixed success of the spin-offs of the saga, such as “fantastic animals“, left many fans with mixed feelings.

Although the magic of Harry Potter never completely went away, it’s been apparent that they have been looking for ways to revive the franchise and re-engage audiences in a meaningful way.

Recently, the YouTube channel “AI Generated Artdecided to try an exciting new direction to keep the legacy of Harry Potter. Using an artificial intelligence called Midjourney AIwhich is known for its ability to create amazing animations.

The challenge was clear: could Midjourney AI bring to life an animation based on the world’s most famous magician and recapture the essence that made him a cultural icon? This was the result:

The result was amazing. As you can see, the character designs do not ask anything of any anime and really make you want to see a chapter of this series. This initiative demonstrates that the passion for Harry Potter lives on in the fan community. The characters generated by AI has rekindled the hope that there are endless possibilities to explore new stories and dimensions within the vast world of hogwarts.

Editor’s note: For me, Harry Potter the books are over, not even the play is so good to remember and if you want to see a Japanese animation in a magical world like Hogwarts, better watch Little Witch Academia.