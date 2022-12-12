Although at Naughty Dog they are clearly focused on the multiplayer of The Last of Us, many fans want to get their hands on the third installment of the series. Although it is not ruled out that this will happen in the future, a user could not stand it, and told an artificial intelligence to undertake the task of creating the general history of The Last of Us Part III, something that was achieved without much trouble.

Recently, the user known as wtfcommittee shared a synopsis of The Last of Us Part III. The interesting thing is that this story was created by artificial intelligence that took into consideration the end of the second part. Thus, If you haven’t played the 2020 title, there’s a good chance you’ll be subjected to a spoiler below..

After the events of The Last of Us Part II, Abby and Lev meet with the Fireflies, who are still searching for a cure for the Cordyceps pandemic. However, everything takes an unexpected turn when Lev discovers that this group has an evil plan to capture Ellie, kill her and use their blood to create a cure.

Lev manages to convince Abby to stop the Fireflies and, therefore, they start their march to protect Ellie. Unfortunately, along the way, Abby is murdered and Abby, repentant for having murdered Joel, makes a speech that manages to move Ellie. Finally, the protagonists manage to escape from this organization, who had planned to kidnap Dina’s son to use him as decoy. Fortunately, Lev builds a cure alongside other surviving Seraphites.

Thus, artificial intelligence manages to provide a happy ending where Ellie manages to get out of this conflict alive. While the idea sounds interesting, it’s very likely that if Naughty Dog decides to return to this universe, they will do so with a different story. On related issues, there is already a release date for The Last of Us Part II on PC. Similarly, here you can see the new trailer for the series The Last of Us.

Editor’s Note:

The idea of ​​artificial intelligence sounds interesting. However, a happy conclusion is something that is unlikely to become a reality. If the cure is ever found, it will be with Ellie’s blood, something that could either happen violently or peacefully.

Via: wtfcommittee