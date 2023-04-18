In an interview with CBS, the CEO of DeepMindDemis Hassabis, spoke about the potential of artificial intelligence to reach the self awareness in the future.

While there is still no clear definition of what consciousness means, Hassabis suggests that artificial intelligence could develop emotions and feelings similar to humans.

This has sparked a lot of debate in the industry. AIespecially after a former Google engineer claimed he had developed an intelligent chatbot who was fired for his unsubstantiated claims.

Experts point out that while AI has advanced significantly in recent months, there is still a lot of work to be done before machines can develop true self-awareness.

DeepMind, a company owned by Alphabet, has been noted in the AI ​​industry for its significant contributions to research.

In 2010, the company was founded in London with the goal of creating artificial intelligence systems that could perform certain tasks as well as humans.

In 2014, it was acquired by Google and became a subsidiary of Alphabet after Google’s restructuring.

One of DeepMind’s early successes was creating a computer program that would beat a human champion at a board game considered more difficult than chess.

The company also contributed to medical research by developing an artificial intelligence program that predicts the shape of proteins with a high level of accuracy, something researchers have struggled with for decades.

Hassabis believes that artificial intelligence is humanity’s most important invention and that consumers will easily adapt to it, just as they did with smartphones.

However, the possibility of AI achieving self-awareness raises important ethical questions that need to be considered in the future.