Three out of every five employees fear that they will eventually lose their job entirely to artificial intelligence (AI). More than a quarter of jobs are at very high risk of being completely taken over by AI. This is shown by research by the OECD, the club of industrialized countries, among 2,000 employers and 5,300 employees.

The study took place in the financial sector and industry, where AI has already penetrated relatively far into parts of the production process. The OECD has not yet taken into account the effects introduced at the end of last year large language models as ChatGPT. Earlier, economists, such as those from investment bank Goldman Sachs, observed that AI will soon also be able to partly perform all kinds of functions of ‘white-collar professions’ – from policymakers to accountants and lawyers.

The OECD sees AI as a society-changing technological revolution, such as electricity, the internal combustion engine or the internet. The consequences for the labor market can be enormous, the organization writes today in its annual Job Report. The results of the OECD survey are not all negative. 63 percent of people who already work with AI feel that their job has improved, for example by not having to do dangerous, boring or repetitive tasks.

Wages down

So far, AI is not displacing jobs, but rather creating extra work, as employers have a growing need for employees who have knowledge of AI, or are able to quickly adopt the technology. Still, concerns dominate. For a decrease in wages in the next ten years – when AI takes over all or part of their jobs or tasks – 40 percent of employees fear.

For example, the labor market in many industrialized countries is at a remarkable crossroads. While AI could eventually take over jobs, the labor market in many countries is very tight. One reason the recent rate hikes to quell inflation have not yet led to a significant economic recession, according to economists, is that companies are reluctant to fire people now because they dread having to hire them again later. That means that incomes are holding up quite well, and that supports the economy.

Demography also plays a major role: the ratio between active people (working people) and inactive people (eg pensioners) is becoming unbalanced due to the aging population. A shortage of workers also contributes to the tightness of the labor market.

In that sense, the AI ​​revolution could come just in time to take the pressure off labor. The OECD does state that regulations and measures are necessary to control the use of AI in the workplace. For example, the research shows that employees who are managed by AI are much less positive about it than people who work ‘next to’ AI. There are also concerns about privacy and bias of AI applications involving ethnic minorities, women or people with disabilities.

International cooperation

The OECD therefore calls on governments, international organizations and regulators to set frameworks for working with AI – it is too late to stop or slow down the rise of artificial intelligence. All kinds of initiatives are already underway to formulate preconditions, in the EU (the AI ​​Act), the United States and Canada, for example. The UK is hosting a major international conference on AI security later this year. According to the OECD, international cooperation is necessary, not only to develop and implement joint standards and procedures, but also to prevent AI from advancing without sufficient means to control it.