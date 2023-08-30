Paris. An autonomous drone, piloted by artificial intelligence, outperformed drone racing champions for the first time, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

This milestone paves the way for an optimization of the systems used in autonomous vehicles or industrial robots.

The race was held on a 75-meter circuit made up of seven gates that must be passed in a predetermined order, with machines that easily reach 100 km/h and accelerations that would leave a Formula 1 car far behind.

Three champions of the discipline were recruited by the Robotics and Perception Group at the University of Zurich to take on the drone.

Equipped with headsets that transmitted images from the drone they were piloting, the three men, including a former world champion in the drone racing league, had a week to prepare.

The autonomous drone won the most races against each of them and completed the fastest lap around the circuit.

This marks the first time “an autonomous mobile robot has achieved world champion-level performance in a real-world competitive sport,” according to the study.

Some drones had reached “expert” level, but with the help of an external motion capture system that optimized their trajectory.

This was an “unfair” advantage for the Zurich team presenting Swift, a fully autonomous system that carries only its sensors and computing power on board the drone.

“Swift corrects its course in real time by sending 100 new orders per second to the drone,” he explains to afp Elia Kaufmann, first author of the study and still a PhD student at the time of writing the article.

Swift’s secret is based on a technique called deep reinforcement learning, which combines the processing of large amounts of data with the observation of rules that reward machine progress.

Avoid accidents

The system tested millions of trajectories combining the perception of its environment and its progression to the next door. “Swift trained in the equivalent of about a month of real time, but in accelerated, meaning an hour on a computer,” Kaufmann explains.

The machine has some inherent advantages, such as a hub that gives it information like acceleration, which the human pilot can’t feel without getting on a drone. Another advantage is the reaction time to an order five times faster than that received by the human brain.

But humans retain an advantage in a degraded environment, for example when there are changes in light, which Swift might have a hard time taking into account.

The human also takes into account his advantage over his opponent to slow down a bit and avoid accidents. The machine, on the other hand, always goes to the maximum “taking potentially too many risks,” says the study.

The impact of this work extends beyond drone racing, notes Guido de Croon, an expert on the subject and a professor at the Dutch Delft University of Technology, in a commentary accompanying the study in Nature.

According to him, advances in this area are of great interest to the military, but “they have a much broader range of applications.”

For Elia Kaufmann, who today works as an engineer at a drone company for the industry, the challenge is to respond to “an inherent weakness of autonomous drones: a very limited flight range.”

The approach adopted with Swift, “which allows actions to be replanned in real time without the need to recalculate a trajectory”, would thus allow for more efficient navigation and, therefore, save energy.