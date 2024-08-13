In the face of the technological revolution that caused the development of artificial intelligence In recent years, throughout the territory of USA take place classes for older adults with the aim of familiarizing them with the advantages of using the tool and prevent them from problems such as scams and falsification of information.

The boom in artificial intelligence technology, especially over the last two years with the launch of programs like ChatGPT, has its consequences on all types of people, from the youngest to the elderly. The latter group began to become interested in the topic due to the advantages it can present for daily life and the risk it representsas reported by the media NBC News.

Classes take place throughout the country, and They are mainly taught to adults over 60 years of agewho They lived through the arrival of refrigerationthe invention of the Internet and other technological advances that forced them to change part of their daily lives.

The advantages that technology offers to older adults, such as the possibility of making an appointment with the doctor, are offset by the risks of being scammed. Recently, a study revealed that Older adults are more susceptible to both internet scams and believing false informationspread on social networks and enhanced by the tool.

Adults who took the courses said they came away with a clear understanding of the benefits and drawbacks of AI.

Distrust as a defense against AI in the United States

In dialogue with the aforementioned media, Michael Gershbein, professor of the AI ​​class at Northfield, pointed out that “general, The distrust that exists on the part of senior students is good“, but then insisted that the idea is not to make “become paralyzed by their fears and unwilling to do anything online“.

In this way, the instructor explained that the objective of his coursewhich has classes once or twice a week, is “create a safe space where they can come and we can discuss all the topics that they may be hearing snippets of, but we can bring them together and they can ask questions.”

Within an ambiguous scenario, which presents as many advantages as disadvantages for the future, the Most of the students who took the courses They assured that they came out of them with a clear understanding of the benefits and drawbacks of AI.