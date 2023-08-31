The Chinese Baidu launches Ernie Bot, rival of ChatGpt

The Chinese Baidu he launched to the public Ernie Bot to rival Chat GPT. This is a big step forward for the country’s tech sector as it aims to profit from the global gold rush of artificial intelligence. “We are thrilled to report that ERNIE Bot is now fully open to the public as of August 31st,” Baidu said in a statement.

The ERNIE system would be trained to censor highly sensitive topics for the Communist Party of China, such as the crackdown on Tiananmen. This month, Beijing issued new regulations for Chinese AI developers.

“In addition to ERNIE Bot, Baidu will launch a suite of new native apps for artificial intelligence – communicates the company – that will allow users to fully experience the four main capabilities of artificial intelligence generative: understanding, generation, reasoning and memory”.

