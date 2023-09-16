From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 15/09/2023 – 16:17

In the future, more operational activities may be carried out mainly by AI. This does not mean, however, a reduction in the number of jobs and opportunities. Robert Half, a global talent solutions consultancy, raised some areas and careers that could be the professions of the future or that could undergo changes due to artificial intelligence.

For Leonardo Berto, manager of Robert Half, changes lead to changes. “The contemporary job market is extremely dynamic. Many professions that are in the spotlight today didn’t even exist until a few years ago. Just as professions may cease to exist, new ones will also be created,” he says.

According to Berto, the main measure to reduce the impact of digital transformation on the job market is to promote continuing education that prepares and qualifies professionals for the new roles that will necessarily be created, or so that they can supervise the work of artificial intelligence.

“It is necessary to reinforce, however, that the responsibility lies almost entirely with the professional, who must be the protagonist of their own career and invest in technical qualifications, but also in improving socio-behavioral skills. Combined with academic knowledge, the analytical power of human beings will not cease to exist, nor will it ever be devalued. Quite the contrary, it will gain even more prominence in the occupations of the future”, he adds.

Check the list of professions: