An all-Italian ChatGpt is born thanks to Cineca-iGenius

Italy enters the global race for artificial intelligence with its own version of ChatGPT, created by iGenius in agreement with Cineca. Using the Leonardo supercomputer, the sixth most powerful in the world, the new system is preparing to challenge American and Chinese giants such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. The project, called “Italian model“, aims to develop a generative artificial intelligence tool intended to provide support to different areas, including business, public administration, healthcare, finance and national security.

Uljan Sharka, founder of iGenius, highlighted the use of a dataset completely in Italian for the training of the “Italian Model”, a clear difference compared to current models, generally trained in English and subject to cultural biases in linguistic prejudices. Sharka highlights that the growing demand for “national” models is also increasingly evident in other European countries, citing the example of France with the startup Mistral and Germany with the startup Aleph Alpha. Therefore, the objective of the “Italian Model” is to create a tricolor model that reflects the social and cultural context of our country.

By adopting the MIT open source license, the “Italia Model” aims to make artificial intelligence more accessible so developers from all over the world will be able to use it to create applications in Italian. Furthermore, great attention has been placed on privacy, thus making the model suitable for public administration and high-security industrial sectors. Users can download the template to their devices, allowing offline use that protects personal data. The project also includes a knowledge graph-based fact-checking system, increasing the reliability of the AI, especially in sectors that require precision. When will it be launched? The debut of the “Italian Model” is scheduled for summer 2024.

Francesco Ubertini, president of Cineca, defines the project as a “beautiful opportunity for our country. 2024 couldn't have started better. Italy can boast one of the best public supercomputing infrastructures in the world and 'Model Italy' will be able to accelerate digital innovation in businesses and public administration”.

