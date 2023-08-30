British authorities have warned organizations against integrating AI-based chatbots into their businesses, saying research has increasingly shown that they can be tricked into performing harmful tasks.

In a pair of blog posts published on Wednesday, the British National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC) indicated that experts have not yet fully understood potential security issues related to algorithms that can generate interactions that look human, known as extended language models (LLMs).

These AI-based tools are beginning to be used in the form of chatbots that, according to some forecasts, will replace not only Internet searches, but also customer service and sales calls.

According to the NCSC, this could carry risks, especially if such models were integrated into the business processes of other organizations. Academics and researchers have repeatedly found ways to subvert chatbots by passing them fake commands or tricking them into bypassing their own security barriers.

For example, an AI chatbot deployed by a bank could be tricked into carrying out an unauthorized transaction if a hacker structured his query correctly.

“Organizations building services using LLM should be careful, just as they would be if they were using a beta product or code library,” the NCSC stated in one of its blog posts, referring to releases. software experiments.

“They may not allow that product to be involved in making transactions on behalf of the client, and hopefully they may not fully trust it. A similar caution should apply to LLMs,” he noted.

Authorities around the world are grappling with the rise of LLMs like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which companies are incorporating into a wide range of services, including sales and customer support. The security implications of AI are also becoming clear, with authorities in the United States and Canada saying that hackers have embraced the technology.