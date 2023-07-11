As advanced as the technology behind artificial intelligence is, it could never capture the essence of Mickey Mousesays the man who gives voice to the mythical character.

As part of the celebration for 100 years of DisneyAFP spoke with animators, archivists and actor Bret Iwan, who voices Mickey Mouse, about the company’s past and future, covering topics like the potential for artificial intelligence (AI), a subject that is on everyone’s lips in Hollywood .

“Of course AI develops amazing technology. It’s amazing,” Iwan said.

“But I don’t think it can replace the heart of a character, and even more important, the heart of the narrative.”

Artificial intelligence and the threat it poses to professions in the entertainment industry have become constant topics of discussion this summer at hollywood.

The AFP visit to the huge Disney studio near Los Angeles occurred during the second month of the writers’ strike caused, among other things, by fears of being replaced by AI.

The matter is also among the lawsuits being negotiated by Hollywood actors, who are one step away from calling a stoppage if the studios, including Disneydo not accept its conditions before July 12.

But for Iwan, the character and the narrative “is unique to an artist, a screenwriter, an animator, a creative.”

“I want to believe that this will prevail and keep flesh and blood people on the job for some time.”

Incredible as it may seem, he is one of only four people to have voiced Mickey, known for his high-pitched tone.

Mickey’s falsetto first fell to the company’s founder, Walt Disney himself, who starred in “Steamboat Willie” (1928). Later, two other men gave him a voice for more than three decades.

“I hope to do this for as long as possible,” Iwan said, referring to his vocal cords.

“Replicate realism”

Meanwhile, in the world of animation – perhaps the art form most associated with Disney – the role of sophisticated computers is already well established.

Computer-generated animation has surpassed traditional hand drawing, both at Disney and rival studios, to become the mainstream methodology.

For now, humans remain in charge of designing and creating the movies, but the recent use of AI to generate the opening sequence of the Disney+ series “Secret Invasion” sparked controversy.

Eric Goldberg, the legendary Disney animator who designed the Genie in “Aladdin” and who champions hand-drawn animation, doesn’t see AI as a threat in his field of work.

“I think AI could affect computer animation much more than hand-drawn animation, because AI is focused on replicating realism,” he said.

“You can’t AI create characters like the ones I create: the head of the Genie that becomes a toaster!” “So the design by hand gives us a little more advantage in that regard.”

Goldberg just finished a year’s worth of training for five new hand-designed apprentices, and he believes there’s always “a group that wants to see hand-drawn animation.”

“Because we have to use our imagination a lot to represent hand-drawn characters. Because of the flexibility of what they can do, I don’t think AI will be a problem for this art form,” Goldberg said.

“As long as there are people who want to continue doing!”

