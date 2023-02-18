The robots are taking over all our work and even car design may become a task for AI, according to a renowned car designer.

You increasingly hear that quite advanced AI technology is used in product design. In fact, as a simple soul with access to the internet, you already have many examples of how artificial intelligence can achieve fairly credible results. You must have heard the fuss about ChatGPT: it can write texts in such a credible way that, for example, high school students outsource their homework to this program. With all its consequences, especially for the controlling arm at school. In fact, here on the Autoblog editors it has already been discussed whether ChatGPT will not cost our job…

AI graphics

But hey, that’s text. It gets even more visual with the many programs out there that can create images thanks to AI. Then you can literally give the most insane assignment and you get a usually pretty believable result. And the more ‘normal’ the assignment, the more it seems as if a person made it himself. BMW, for example, shared a few weeks ago that they too can design with the help of a robot. And the example that always comes up is the Czinger 21C, where artificial intelligence has played a big role in the design and construction of the car.

Car design thanks to AI

Interesting fodder for discussion, Frank Stephenson agrees. You can recognize it from a wide portfolio of car designs, including the original New Mini (R50), BMW X5 (E53), Ferrari F430, Maserati MC12 and everything from the early days of McLaren Automotive, including the MP4-12C and P1 . He now spends his free time in making videos on his Youtube Channel in which he analyzes car design and puts it against his yardstick. He also talks about the opportunities and dangers of AI for car design and his opinion in a recent video.

AI in car design offers opportunities…

Whether car design can benefit from AI, Stephenson thinks so. After all, it saves you a lot of time if your entire essence can be converted into a sketch in a short summary. That sketch can either become your redline or provide inspiration for what your redline should be. Designers often use amood board‘ to list everything they would like to see reflected in the design and draw inspiration from it. Stephenson delivers a subtle sneer at BMW by prompting an AI program: “a BMW without a hideous grille”.

…but also problems

So AI in its current form (and certainly an even more evolved form) can really help car design, but Stephenson also points out a few pitfalls. The easiest is actually the robotization of the process. That already costs jobs in many sectors and in the world of car design it will also cost you people. The problem is also that most current AI programs use the same method, which is often based on images that already exist. Real innovation is therefore difficult, because AI cannot come up with something that does not yet exist. If many design studios start using the same AI, there will also be a kind of common thread in the results, as a result of which cars may start to look (too) much alike.

Finally, Stephenson thinks that the creative process of the human brain cannot yet be matched by AI. At the moment it is therefore mainly a tool, but a real takeover of human work is a thing of the future. A bit like Full Self Driving or other autonomous aids: it works very well, but you still have to keep an eye on the road with your own eyes.

An interesting case, therefore, and we will probably see AI in the world of car design in many ways. You can find the entire video of Frank Stephenson on his YouTube channel.

This article AI can help car design, but also cost jobs appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#car #design #cost #jobs