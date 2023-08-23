Today, artificial intelligence methods have grown a lot, this to the point of creating works of art quite similar to what a person could reflect, but of course, with adjustments that can be somewhat out of the ordinary. That has led many people to experiment with these tools, and what better than with their favorite characters.

This time they are using the AI ​​known as stable diffusion, which is currently based on Pokémon, so you can create one of these creatures with the name assigned to it. In this case, they have tried characters from the world of Super Marioas Yoshi and Peach.

Here you can check it:

This is not the first time the tools have been used to create Pokemon, so they will continue working on the algorithm so that everything is more and more accurate, because in the drawings that we have shared, it is noticeable that some character factions are missing. The only exception would be Peachsince it copies a lot of his appearance.

For now, this type of technology continues to surprise locals and strangers.