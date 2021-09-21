Nilsa Hernandez

Mexico City / 20.09.2021

Given the increase in femicides in the country, as well as the investigations carried out by the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico that present “serious deficiencies”, the Amnesty International organization asked the Mexican government to take measures to defend the human rights of women.

Through his report “Trial to justice. Deficiencies in the criminal investigations of femicides preceded by disappearance in the State of Mexico”, Amnesty International highlighted that in most investigations, public servants lose evidence related to the events, do not investigate sufficiently, the gender perspective is not applied correctly, which is detrimental to cases not being able to find justice .

The organization also details that for the families of the victims of femicide they are re-victimized throughout the entire process because the search for justice requires time, economic costs, among other factors that can put the victims’ relatives at risk. .

Reason why AI recommended:

That the federal authorities publicly acknowledge the magnitude of the problem of femicides and disappearances in Mexico, as well as the deficiencies in the investigations of these crimes and transmit a message that clearly indicates that these crimes will no longer be tolerated or go unpunished.

To the Ministry of the Interior that designs and implements comprehensive public policies for the protection of human rights defenders and journalists.

That the FGJEM guarantee that the Central Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Crimes Linked to Gender Violence has the human and financial resources necessary to carry out its function efficiently and in decent working conditions. It recommends increasing the team of experts and experts, as well as that of MP agents and investigative police, among other aspects.

That the Congress of the State of Mexico guarantees that the state attorney general’s office has the human and financial resources, as well as the necessary infrastructure to carry out its function efficiently, request the appearance of the FGJEM before the legislature to demand Pay accounts

To the state HRC to investigate the problem of deficiencies in investigations of violence against women

And to the authorities at the national level that guarantee that the people who operate justice, including those belonging to the states, receive decent wages and working conditions, that they have the resources and materials necessary to carry out their functions efficiently and with adherence. to legality.

“The Mexican state thus fails to comply with its obligation to refrain from any action or practice of violence against women and to ensure that the authorities and their officials, personnel and agents and institutions behave in accordance with this obligation and adopt legal measures to impede the aggressor to refrain from harassing, intimidating, threatening, damaging or endangering the lives of women in any way, “the document details.

