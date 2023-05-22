Although the era of Naruto ended a few years ago, the franchise is still one of the most relevant in terms of pop culture, and that is precisely because new generations join to watch its episodes. That means, current fans are paying their own tributes to the work, either through cosplay or special arts.

This has led followers to use artificial intelligence to experiment a bit, they have done this with female characters in the work, specifically, Sakura, ino and hinata. Who can now have a real look thanks to the use of Storage-Gowhich takes drawings of fictional people to give them a view that seems to be from this world.

Here the photos:

Something that is worth mentioning, that this type of technology has been used a lot these days, with simulations ranging from realistic aesthetics and what certain productions would look like in live action. There was even an interpretation of what the franchise would look like. Shrek if the film adaptation had been created in the eighties.

Remember that Naruto It is available on streaming platforms.

Via: Storage Go

editor’s note: These new technologies are already scary, because now illustrators could lower their prestige, and therefore the commissions they are asked for on the internet. It won’t be an immediate change, but the initial steps are constantly being taken.