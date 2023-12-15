There is no doubt that we are in a time where anime is quite big, with franchises that have been very popular around the world, and there are certain franchises that have made a place for themselves alongside other popular ones such as One Piece, Dragon Ball or Narutothe clearest example may be Demon Slayer. It leads us to the fact that he has a large fan base who pay tributes to him in the form of musical covers, cosplay, and arts with designs identical to the anime.

Among the people who pay tribute to him we have: mysmartartswho often experiments with artificial intelligence to make fictional characters move into the real world, and so on his social networks he has given us a look at what it could look like. Nezuko In our world. The result is practically perfect, with some negative details that can only be noticed if you explore every pixel of the drawing.

Here you can check it:

This is the synopsis of Demon Slayer:

Tanjirou Kamado He is an intelligent and kind-hearted boy who lives with his family and earns money selling coal. Everything changes when his family is attacked and killed by a demon (oni). Tanjirou and his sister Nezuko are the only survivors of the incident, although Nezuko was turned into a demon.

Remember that the episodes of this series can be found on platforms such as Netflix either Crunchyroll.

Editor's note: Artificial intelligence is becoming more and more accurate, so it is a bit scary for those who create illustrations, thank goodness it is not 100% perfect. Otherwise, anyone who considers studying this career must take an alternative course.