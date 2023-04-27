Artificial intelligence (AI), in addition to creating texts and images, breaks into the music industry with the incorporation of sounds or the invention of pieces.

Its operation is similar to that of most products offered by companies that develop this technology, such as Google and Sony. The AI ​​learns musical styles and combines them to make new melodies, through a command or a word. Some applications (apps) they have a database with millions of songs and recorded sounds; the composer is now artificial intelligence.

For the English musician and producer Brian Eno, the use of this tool in his works is recurrent. The most recent material of him, Forever and Ever No More (2022), includes bird sounds, although some are made up, created by an AI.

Eno had the interest, since 1975, in building a machine capable of creating sound experiences based on recorded sounds to compose music. It was not until 1996 when the composer used the Koan program, from the Sseyo company, capable of creating music in real time, with which he made a composition released on a flexible disk, called Generative Music 1, title that was used to refer to a system that produces it in a changing way.

Together with the musician and designer of software Peter Chilvers, developed a series of apps since 2008, in which he took up the idea of ​​a “melody-creating machine”.

Of all the apps he developed, he chose Scape, which is compatible with iPad and iMac devices. Both entered a database with sounds that are combined to create composition processes and rules and result in new music.

In addition, Scape allows you to choose mood-related wallpapers to give a general feel to a song; it is also interactive, as the user can place an “instrument” to create the rhythmic and melodic tones.

According to the app store for those devices, Scape “makes music that thinks for itself.” It includes 15 “original” landscapes that can be saved to a gallery and added to a playlist, which can also be shared via email.

Try Bach’s work

Another AI theorist and creator is the composer, scientist and former AI teacher David Cope (United States, 1941), who long held the belief that all music was essentially “inspired plagiarism”. He considered that the great composers absorbed the music that had preceded them and their brains “recombined” melodies. With the help of one of the first computers, he realized that he could put that to the test.

His early experiments with AI were clunky pieces, but he programmed, reprogrammed, and introduced vast amounts of coded references. In 1983, after working for a time taking apart and putting back together chorales (four-part vocal hymns) in the style of Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750), he began to analyze the music of the German mathematically, and his program Experiments in Musical Intelligence (Experiments in Musical Intelligence) developed a personality of its own.

That program, improved, is now known as Emmy. When he was fed enough of a composer’s works, he could deconstruct them, identify characteristic elements, and recombine them in new ways. One day, Cope pushed a button, went out to get a sandwich, and when he returned, the program had already produced 5,000 original chorales based on Bach’s works. In 1993, with that material, Cope released the album Bach by Design.