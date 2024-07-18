Driven by the AI ​​boom, Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC exceeded profit expectations in the past quarter. The surplus jumped by a good 36 percent to 247.8 billion New Taiwan dollars (6.95 billion euros) in the three months to the end of June, as the supplier to companies such as Nvidia and Apple announced on. Analysts had expected an increase of 29 percent despite recent positive sales signals from TSMC. Together with Bosch, Infineon and NXP, the company also plans to produce chips in Dresden from 2027.