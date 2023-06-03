Diego Sousai

06/03/2023 – 2:37 am

Nearly 4,000 Americans lost their jobs in May because they were replaced by artificial intelligence — the first time AI has been blamed for unemployed workers, according to a report by analytics firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas.

More than 80,000 jobs were cut in May, according to the analysis, which cited market and economic conditions as well as mergers and acquisitions as key factors. But around 3,900 of those jobs were lost because of AI, the company said.

+ Artificial intelligence represents “risk of extinction” of humanity?

The report’s results were first cited by Insider. According to the report, around 417,500 jobs were lost between January and May – the worst start to a five-month year since 2020, the year that saw the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which has eliminated more than 1.4 million jobs across the country. .

The recession caused by the housing crisis more than a decade ago led to 820,000 layoffs in early 2009, according to Challenger. A company spokesperson told Insider that this was the first time that AI was listed as a contributing factor to the layoffs.

The rapid advance in AI research and the breakneck speed with which engineers developed AI-based bots like ChatGPT fueled fears that they could make humans obsolete in knowledge-based industries.

Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs released a report predicting that AI-powered bots could affect up to 300 million jobs worldwide.

The Wall Street investment banking giant has warned that AI could pose a “significant disruption” to the job market.

Goldman Sachs predicted that two-thirds of jobs in the US and Europe could be automated to some extent by AI.

In the US, “of occupations that are exposed, most have a significant – but partial – portion of their workload (25-50%) that can be replaced,” according to the report, quoted by CNBC.

AI experts have also warned that the new technology could pose an existential threat to humanity.

OpenAI head Sam Altman, whose company created ChatGPT, and “Godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton were among more than 350 prominent figures who view AI as an existential threat, according to an open letter from an organized sentence by the nonprofit Center for AI Safety.

Billionaire Elon Musk was among hundreds of experts who called for a six-month break from advanced AI development so leaders could consider how to proceed safely.

During an appearance at a Wall Street Journal conference in London last week, Musk said he saw a “non-zero chance” of AI “going Terminator” – a reference to the worst-case scenario in James Cameron’s sci-fi movie from 1984.























