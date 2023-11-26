AI & Big Data Expo 2023 is one of the largest events dedicated to the presentation of various and innovative artificial intelligence solutions connected to Big Data. The exhibition will be rented from November 30th to December 1st to the famous Olympia in Londona major exhibition centre, event space and conference center in West Kensington, in the London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham.

Thanks to this event I am beyond 6,000 tech companies who will be able to show their most recent ones artificial intelligence applications. Among the stands, participants will be able to have an overview of the AI ​​digital world, thanks to speakers of the caliber of eBay, meta, Salesforce, ITV and Vodafone.

Participants of the AI ​​& Big Data Expo 2023

In particular, among the most important speakers are present:

Anshul Bansal, Chief Commercial Officer, Yum Foods ( KFC )

) Nick Masca, manager Data Science (growth and personalisation), Marks & Spencer

(growth and personalisation), Marks & Spencer Kamal Jain, Principal Data Engineering Manager, BT Group

Bogdan Grigorescu, Senior Technical Manager, Architecture, eBay

Karan Shah, Chief Data Officer, Half

Cornelia Schaurecker, former director of the global Big Data and AI group, Vodafone

Among the participants are many types of different subjects, but all united by the interest – both economic and political – for innovative discoveries in artificial intelligence. The 6,000 participants will be coming from all over Europeincluding managers of IOT (Internet of Things), AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning), IT directorsproduct managers, software engineers, developers, start-ups, OEMs, government entitiesautomotive sector, operators, technology suppliers, InvestorsVC and many more.

They will be introduced solution-based case studieshigh-level content, live and numerous demos opportunity to do networking. All this makes AI & Big Data Expo 2023 more unique than rare for lovers and enthusiasts of the sector.

AI & Big Data Expo 2023: here are the applications of Artificial Intelligence

Sophia Searightor the conference manager at TechEx Events, said:

“The AI ​​& Big Data Expo promises to be an unprecedented experience for all attendees. It will feature keynote presentations, round tables, practical workshops and a large exhibition space with top-tier companies showcasing their pioneering products and services.”

The conferences present at the AI ​​& Big Data Expo 2023 they will give the opportunity to bring together important and forward-thinking brands, market leaders, supporters of artificial intelligence and big data; as well as emerging start-ups. All to explore and discuss advances in artificial intelligence and Big Data and their impact on the Enterprise and Consumer sectors.

The themes which will be of most interest on the various exhibition occasions highlight theAI ethicswith careful consideration of what artificial intelligence can change in responsible tasks And work supervision. In fact, AI can, if used in a conscious and orderly manner, optimize business processes and contribute to increase the strength and quality of work.

A further theme present at the AI ​​& Big Data Expo 2023 will be the use of artificial intelligence as a shield and defense from hacker attacks. One of the objectives aimed at is intelligent data managementand having security regarding the unassailability of them certainly helps to create a safer and more stable digital future.

From the perspective of digital transformation of today’s globalized society, all the Internet Of Things applications (IoT). This technology – which is still in its infancy – will be able to significantly change your daily life of post-modern man, given that it allows objects to be connected to each other to create a interconnected digital environment and “intelligent”.