The rising tide of Artificial Intelligence has generated mixed reactions among professionals around the world, with many showing both curiosity and concern about its potential impact. A recent LinkedIn survey sheds light on these perceptions, highlighting how Italian workers are dealing with this technological revolution. According to LinkedIn, although 33% of Italian professionals believe that AI could subvert their work, 60% are convinced that it will become an “invisible helper” in everyday life. Perception varies with age: digital natives, such as GenZ, show the greatest concern (44%) about the effect of AI on their work, unlike previous generations, such as baby boomers (31%) and GenY (32%).

Globally, enthusiasm prevails over concern. While 39% of respondents globally say they are overwhelmed by AI, 9 in 10 are excited to adopt the technology. However, there are differences in perception between countries and genders. The US shows marked optimism, with 66% expecting AI to have a significant impact on their work in the next 5 years. One of the salient aspects of the survey concerns education. 58% of GenZ want to train in AI, but don’t know how to get the necessary resources. This training need does not seem to be satisfied: 57% of Italians say they have not received specific guidelines or training on AI from their employer.

In light of the transformations brought about by AI, Italian professionals believe that the following soft skills will be crucial:

Problem solving (58%)

Time management (54%)

Adaptability and resilience (53%)

Communication (51%)

Strategic thinking (50%)

Creativity (49%)

Ability to manage people (48%)

Ability to work in a team and collaborate (47%)

Decision making (47%)

Leadership (45%)

“Not far from the radical transformations caused by the pandemic, professionals must once again adapt to the new wave of changes triggered by the large-scale diffusion of generative AI” comments Marcello Albergoni, Country Manager of LinkedIn Italy. “Business leaders will have to find the right path and guide people, to ensure that they learn how to best use AI, exploiting its potential. In Italy, the very young are the most worried, and rightly so: only 31% of those interviewed declared that they had received a set of guidelines on the use of AI from their employer and that they had access to a path training in this regard. Yet, it is precisely the needs and requirements of young talents that companies must look at, enabling them to cultivate the skills necessary in the world of work and to expand the digital strategies of organizations. The data we have collected also highlights the incomparable value that soft skills maintain in a scenario where humans are learning to collaborate synergistically with AI: and it is precisely this collaboration that is shaping the future of work.”