A woman became anxious after she heard the voice of her daughter crying in a phone call in which a man claimed that he had kidnapped the girl and demanded a ransom… However, the tone of the teenage voice was not real, but was created by artificial intelligence technology, which is a disturbing issue that arises with this technology that is booming at the current stage .

Experts point out that the most significant danger of artificial intelligence is the technology’s ability to blur the line between fact and fiction, providing criminals with effective and inexpensive tools.

Recent phone scams using AI-based voice transcription tools that are readily available online have US authorities concerned.

Jennifer DiStefano, an Arizona mom, hears a voice saying, “Help me mom, please help me” on the phone.

The mother believed that the voice belonged to her 15-year-old daughter, who went out to practice skiing.

“The sound matched my daughter’s voice with the same way she cried,” she told a local television station, in an interview dating back to April. “I never doubted for a moment that it might not be her.”

The fraudster, who called the mother from an unknown number, asked for $1 million in exchange for the girl’s release.

Currently, this incident, which quickly came to an end after DiStefano was able to communicate with her daughter, is under investigation by the relevant authorities, and has had a role in shedding light on possible frauds due to the use of artificial intelligence programs by cybercriminals.

“Disguised deepfakes”

Wassim Khaled, CEO of Blackbird.ai, confirms, in a press interview, that “audio transcription via artificial intelligence, which has become almost impossible to distinguish from the human voice, allows ill-intentioned people such as fraudsters to obtain information and sums from victims in a more effective manner.” which they usually rely on.

Many applications, free and widely available online, allow the reproduction of a person’s actual voice through an artificial intelligence program based on a short recording of that person’s voice. The fraudster can obtain similar recordings of the contents posted by the victim online.

“Through a short audio recording, an AI-generated audio transcription can be used to leave messages and audio clips purporting to be for the victim. The transcribed audio may also be used as a modified voice during live calls,” Khaled says.

Increased scams

In China, a fraudster used artificial intelligence technology to change his appearance and impersonate a friend of his, a businessman, to extort more than half a million euros, according to the authorities.

Victim Guo explains that, last April, he received a video call from a person who looked and sounded similar to one of his relatives.

But the person he was talking to was actually a fraudster who “used artificial intelligence technology to modify his facial features,” according to an article published by Chinese media last May.

The scammer claimed that another friend was in desperate need of money.

He succeeded in convincing Guo to transfer 4.3 million yuan (about 614.89 thousand US dollars) from his company’s bank account.

The article quoted the businessman as saying, “During the video call, I was sure that I knew the face and voice of the person calling me. Therefore, I was reassured.”

After Guo transferred the money, he sent a message to his friend, whose identity was being impersonated.

The businessman realized the mistake he had made, following the reaction shown by his friend, so he contacted the police, who ordered the bank to stop the transfer.

A grandfather who had been defrauded was so convinced of what he heard that he started collecting money and thought of mortgaging his house, before it became clear that what was happening was nothing but fraud.

In an interview with the press, Hani Farid, a professor at the School of Information at the University of California, Berkeley, says that the ease with which audio is reproduced means that “every Internet user is at risk.” “These scams are on the rise,” he notes.

Difficulty trusting Internet content

The startup, Eleven Labs, had to admit that its AI voice transcribing tool could be used for malicious purposes, after a number of netizens posted a fake clip of actress Emma Watson reading excerpts from a book.

“We are rapidly approaching the point where we can no longer trust the content posted online, during which we will have to use new technologies to make sure that the person we think we are talking to He (on the phone) is really the one we communicate with.”