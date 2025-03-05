The Once Foundation believes that artificial intelligence (AI) must be “a companion and not a substitute” when fighting unwanted loneliness, helping People with disabilities to find accessible spaces for them and to motivate them during the day to have social contact.

This was explained by the head of technological accessibility of the ONCE Foundation, Lourdes González, in the presentation of the Artificial Intelligence Report and unwanted loneliness that has been carried out on Tuesday within the framework of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The Once Foundation emphasizes that artificial intelligence is a “very interesting” tool when motivating people with disabilities to have social contact, but warn of the danger that they end up establishing “intense dialogues with AI to the point of thinking that their friends are.”

Speaking to Efe, Lourdes González has told his experience as an blind person with a guide dog: “My dog ​​helps me not to feel alone, but AI helps me in what my dog ​​can’tas when knowing if the lights in my hotel room are on, so that my dog ​​can guide me, “he says.

This is a qualitative study that has carried out the NTTData company together with the Once Foundation, monitoring men and women between 29 and 52 years and live in Spain with different disabilities, in addition to people with temporary disabilities or who have had disability at an advanced age and has changed their lifestyle.

The report reflects whatE on weekends and the nights are the moments with “greater impact” in the feeling of loneliness of people with disabilities, because that is when they have more “time for reflection with themselves” according to the Executive Director of Design and Experiences in NTTDATA, Jorge Márquez.