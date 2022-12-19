Many artists have decided to openly declare war atAI Arti.e. the images generated through artificial intelligence algorithms, using some celebritiesespecially those of Disney, as trojan horses to take research companies to court.

Since the introduction of AI-based image generation systems such as DALL-E 2, Lensa AI and Midjourney, arrived at v4, artists accused the authors of these tools of exploiting their work without permission. Many of these tools can for example copy the style of a certain artist, using the right prompts.

The issue is legally very complex and, to the contempt of many artists, currently the images generated by AI are considered of public domain and therefore not subject to copyright laws. The terms of service of tools like DALL-E 2 speak of non-copyrighted images, despite being owned by OpenAI, the research lab that created the algorithm.

To try to force their hand, the artists have therefore devised a ploy that could have strong repercussions on these technologies: they have begun to use artificial intelligence to create images of copyrighted characters, such as Disney’s Mickey Mouse, used above all for T-shirts and other gadgets. The goal is to push some multinationals in the entertainment world to sue the laboratories that develop artificial intelligence so as to demonstrate that AI Art has nothing original, as its proponents claim.

Over the weekend, Eric Bourdages, the Lead Character Arist of Dead by Daylight, asked his followers to create and sell items using images inspired by Disney characters created by Midjourney.

Initially ours published images of Mickey Mouse, to then propose others with Darth Vader, Batman (DC, then Warner) and Spider-Man. So he put pictures of some Nintendo characters (whose lawyers, as you know, are particularly sensitive and have easy DMCA), in particular Super Mario and Pikachu.

Ours also provided some advice on how to become an AI Art entrepreneur:

“For thrifty entrepreneurs looking to build their own T-shirt empire, the process is easy to follow.

Prompts – disney mickey mouse —

v 4 – for midjourney version 4

Choose your favourite

U2 and U2 to increase the resolution of images 2 and 3

Repeat the process if none of the suggestions apply to you.”

Of course, the initiative immediately found some response. Bourdages’ tweet received more than 37,000 likes and was shared 6,000 times.

Someone immediately accused him of wanting to make money from AI-generated images, but the artist explained that he is actually the one who paid to make the images with Midjourney.

Interestingly, two days after the protest began, Midjourney removed his access to the tool and refunded him for violating the TOS.

In a subsequent tweet Bourdages then reiterated his intentions: “The problem I opposed in my thread is the theft of art made by humans. Hands, time, effort, and ideas are taken without consent and used to create a product that can blend it all together and mimic it to many levels.”