Week of records and caution: markets awaiting inflation data. Analyses

The highlight of the week was the rise of Nvidia, which briefly achieved the position of the company with the largest market capitalization in the world. Despite this, the index has dealt with mixed economic data and holdings profit in advance on a major $5.5 billion options expiration event, closing the week with a increase of 0.6%. This period of activity saw theS&P 500 surpass, for the first time, the 5,500 point level, marking its 31st all-time high of the year. Likewise, the Dow Jones rose 1.5%, while the Nasdaq remained unchanged.

More notable was the broader participation in this week’s rallies. The equally weighted S&P 500 index reversed the negative trend of four consecutive weeks of decline, closing with an increase of +1.17%. While it S&P 500 recorded a year-to-date performance of approximately 15%, the equally weighted index reported a single-digit increase of +5.2%. The ratio between the two indexes (RSP/SPX) is declining for the third consecutive month, indicating that the equally weighted index is underperforming for the second consecutive year.

Influencing this narrative has been the history of AI. There technology, which weighs 32% on the S&P 500 (only 14.96% in the same equally weighted index), contributed more than half of Wall Street’s rise, representing 8.48% of the total performance of 15.29 % of the general index. Nvidia, from Wall Street’s hero, increasingly seems to become the main concern of investors. The stock contributed more than half of the same performance as the technology sector, with a year-to-date return of 155.62% (second only to Super Micro Computer) and a contribution of 4.80%. Although the company reported the highest revenue growth over the past 12 months (+208%) among stocks in the S&P 500, also leads the ranking of companies in the index with the highest forward Price/Sales ratio (24x). Nvidia insiders also sold more shares in the past month than ever before (zero purchases and $427 million in sales), generating new questions.

From an economic point of view, the growth of 2.9% (adjusted for inflation) over the last four quarters exceeds the average of the last decade, indicating that the economy is operating above its long-term potential. Additionally, the unemployment rate has remained below 4% for 30 consecutive months, the longest period of low unemployment since the mid-1960s.

Despite these positive indicators, consumer sentiment appears misaligned. The Consumer Sentiment Index from the University of Michigan it fell to seven-month lows in June, reflecting a more pessimistic view of personal finances and general economic conditions. This index is 30% below the pre-pandemic level and only slightly above the 2008-2009 average. By contrast, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index, which tends to be more influenced by working conditions, is more optimistic, although the June reading is still 20% below its pre-pandemic level.

The S&P 500 has gained 15% since the beginning of the year. Seasonal patterns suggest the rally could continue in the coming weeks. Historically, July has been a winning month 75% of the time over the last 20 years, with an average return of 2.3%. The latest performances have already been particularly strong: the index has risen so far by 4% in June (historical average: -0.2%) and by 4.8% in May (average: 0.2%). Given this exceptional performance, the seasonal trend may have already been priced in in advance. However, expected summer weakness could provide new strategic positioning opportunities for the remainder of the year.

This week, inflation will be the focus, with market participants looking to May personal income and spending data in the United States. The report will contain a reading of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, widely regarded as the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation. Economists expect core PCE to rise 0.1% month-over-month and 2.6% year-over-year, marking a deceleration on both fronts compared to April. The core PCE price index remained stable at 2.8% year-on-year over the previous three months, and this trend is expected to continue. A positive surprise could fuel hopes of further interest rate cuts, impacting the dollar and the EUR/USD pair. US economic growth will also be in focus on Thursday, with the release of the second estimate of 1Q gross domestic product growth.

In Europe, the economic calendar will be relatively calm as markets look ahead to the first round of elections in France on June 30. Investors will closely follow preliminary inflation reports from France, Italy and Spain, as well as the euro area economic survey.

As for the earnings calendar, some big names are expected. The world’s largest cruise line operator, Carnival, and the global economy’s bellwether, FedEx, will report quarterly results on Tuesday. Over the past four years, Carnival has tried to return to profitability, while FedEx is expected to post an 8.1% increase in earnings per share compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

On Wednesday, numbers from Cheerios’ parent company, General Mills, and the memory chip maker will be in the spotlight Micron Technology. Expectations for Micron are high, as the chipmaker is already up 69% this year on the back of NVIDIA. On Thursday, it will be the turn of the Walgreens Boots Alliance pharmacy chain and the world’s largest shoe manufacturer, Nike, to present their financial statements. Nike, in particular, will face pressure to improve its market performance and keep pace with competitors.

*eToro market analyst