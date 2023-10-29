There is often not enough money in Europe for important future technologies such as quantum computers or nuclear fusion. Many promising start-ups are turning to America. A push from the venture capital industry is intended to change that – if politicians play along.

America instead of Germany: There is not enough money here for the commercialization of nuclear fusion, above an experiment at Colorado State University. Image: ALEPH

WWhen Jan Leisse talks about quantum computers, it’s hard to stop him. Technology is his passion – and his job. Leisse is co-founder of the Siegen start-up Eleqtron, which is developing novel quantum computers based on the ion trap. One client is the German Aerospace Center. “Quantum computers are the next key technology worldwide and will change all of our lives,” says Leisse. Eleqtron wants to be at the forefront in this area. A strong position in the field of quantum computers is essential for Europe’s technological sovereignty. “Access to capital is extremely important for companies like us.” But Leisse knows from his own experience how difficult it can be to get money for development-intensive, highly complex technologies in this country – while the United States and China are already “massive with billions “at the start”.

There are many entrepreneurs like Jan Leisse in Germany. But Hendrik Brandis is convinced that there could be much more. Brandis is co-founder and partner of the venture capitalist Earlybird, one of the largest and most important early-stage financiers in Europe with a fund volume of one billion euros. Earlybird was one of the first financiers of the German AI hope Aleph Alpha, the space company Isar Aerospace and Leisse’s quantum start-up Eleqtron. “The innovation potential in Germany and Europe is just as great per capita as in the United States,” says Brandis.