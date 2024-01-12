How health data should be managed and the impact ofartificial intelligence on the health system of the 21st century? More than thirty personalities from the institutional, academic and business world will try to answer in a comparison in a summit, organized by Culture with the European Parliament and the European Commission, Monday 15 January 2024 at the Ministry of Healthin the “Cosimo Piccinno” Auditorium.

Among these, Domenico Mantoan, General Director of AGENAS, Guido Scorza, member of the Board of the Personal Data Protection Authority, Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Giorgio Casati, General Director of ASL Roma 2, Americo Cicchetti, General Director of Health Planning Ministry of Health, Father Paolo Benanti, New President of the AI ​​Commission for Information of the Italian Government, Raffaele Donini, Coordinator of the Health Commission of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Alessandra Poggiani, General Director of CINECA, Alessia Savo, President of the Commission Lazio Region Health Council.

AND Guido Scorza to highlight the 'heart' of the conference on Monday 15 January: “Artificial intelligence and data, including personal data, represent a combination capable of opening up extraordinary opportunities in every area of ​​human life, starting, naturally, with those of healthcare and research . There is and must not be any antagonism between the right to innovate, the right to health and the right to privacy. We must find the best possible balance because people have the right not to have to choose between fundamental rights.”

Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia integrates Scorza's statement by looking at the most fragile people: “Older people must be assisted as much as possible in their living environment, encouraging the development of relationships and combating loneliness and abandonment. The digital technologies available today can contribute decisively to the success of the project of integrated assistance tailored to people.” As does Father Paolo Benanti: “In the use of AI in medicine it is essential to put the dignity of the person and the protection of the most fragile individuals at the centre”.

The event, under the patronage of ASL Rome 2 he was born in Rome Technopole, aims to define the lines of action of the 2024-2026 agenda for a new vision of global health. Many innovations in the Digital health sector will be addressed, starting with the European Health Data Space, proposed by the Commission and currently under discussion between the European Parliament and the Council, continuing with the AI ​​Act, also approved by the European Parliament in December : the first law in the world that aims to direct the development of artificial intelligence.

In Italy, an increasingly important role is played by Agenas as its General Director recalls, Domenico Mantoan. “I would like to point out that 2023 ended with the favorable outcome of the testing of the National Telemedicine Platform and the sending by the Regions and Autonomous Provinces of at least one project on telemedicine. Therefore – concludes Mantoan – at Agenas we are committed to ensuring that all the deadlines set out in the M6C1 of the PNRR are respected in order to guarantee increasingly effective care of patients in an equitable manner throughout the national territory”.

Giorgio Casati therefore indicates the way to improve local healthcare through digital: “It is important to plan digital healthcare by defining the new healthcare service models to be guaranteed to citizens, through an overall personalized digital management, deriving from the synthesis of the management of any pathology”.

“With the day of 15 January 2024, a discussion will open with and between institutions to define a common vision of innovation and development based on European values”, he states Felicia Pelagalli, Culture director. “The objective of institutions and administrations must be to guarantee the use of health data and the design of AI algorithms that are reliable. In fact, trust is the engine of human development, just as governance and regulation must accompany change, allowing the birth of European “champions” and learning about collaboration between public and private entities”.