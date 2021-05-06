M.machines have no emotions. Even cute robots with big googly eyes don’t feel anything. Nevertheless, emotions are a big topic in artificial intelligence research. “Affective Computing” or “Emotional Artificial Intelligence” is the name of the field in which the aim is to measure people’s feelings and to build artificial systems that can recognize them and react appropriately. It is as confusing as it is attractive: The military, police and secret services are interested in the results of this research, as are the entertainment, advertising and sex industries. Catrin Misselhorn, professor for the theory of science and the philosophy of technology in Stuttgart, has now undertaken to map the field in a narrow band. Objective and easy to understand, even if it is sometimes a bit textbook-like, it guides you through theories of emotions, explains the processes for recognizing emotions and reports on the confusion caused by artificial systems that pretend to have feelings.

First of all, the author discusses the common psychological theories of emotions and their usability for AI research. Emotion theories, in which experience is particularly important – the fear that overwhelms you when steps approaching from behind at night – are less suitable than those that see emotions primarily as a kind of evaluation. Because evaluations can be captured in algorithms, subjective experience cannot.

Is the grin funny or ironic?

Against the background of such a simplified understanding of emotions, it is then necessary to teach systems to recognize human emotions. As Misselhorn shows, the research initially followed on from older attempts to train people to grasp the emotions of others with particular precision, as undertaken by psychologist Paul Ekman, for example. Currently, algorithms for emotion recognition in machine learning processes are trained with large amounts of data, such as images of faces with emotional expressions that have previously been viewed and classified by humans.

The results are controversial. Often the algorithms only work on faces that are well-lit and can be seen from the front. They are sometimes more reliable for white faces than for colored faces because the training data included more images of white people. Above all, however, as Misselhorn describes it, algorithms are unable to capture the context in which a facial expression occurs. But this is central to recognizing whether a grin, for example, is funny or rather ironic. The results are similarly uncertain when trying to determine emotions in the voice, the use of positive or negative expressions in social media or on the basis of physiological reactions such as blood pressure or electrical skin resistance.

Artificially in a good mood

Although the automatic emotion recognition is still anything but secure, work is being done on systems that monitor the concentration of students in the classroom, make it easier to identify terrorists, assess the resilience of applicants or the mental health of policyholders, make computer games more exciting and advertising to make them more effective and customers more transparent. The impressive table in which Misselhorn has compiled the possible uses of automatic emotion recognition and manipulation comprises seventeen entries – of course without claiming to be exhaustive.