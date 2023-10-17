USA.- The widely used chatbot ChatGPT was designed to generate digital texts, from poetry to term papers to computer programs.

Although when a team of artificial intelligence researchers from the company Nvidia, which makes computer chips, immersed themselves in chatbot technology, they realized that it can do many more things.

Within weeks, they taught him how to play Minecraft, one of the most popular video games in the world. In the digital universe of Minecraft, he learned to swim, gather plants, hunt pigs, detect gold mines, and build houses.

“You can navigate the Minecraft world and explore it on your own, collect materials, and get better and better at all kinds of skills,” said a senior Nvidia research scientist, Linxi Fan, who is known as Jim.

The project was an early sign that the world’s leading AI researchers are transforming chatbots into a new type of autonomous system called AI agents.

Those agents can do more than chat. They can use software applications, websites, and other online tools, including spreadsheets, online calendars, travel sites, and more.

Over time, many researchers say that artificial intelligence agents could become much more sophisticated and could replace office workers and automate almost any administrative position.

“This is a huge, potentially trillion-dollar business opportunity,” said Jeff Clune, a computer science professor at the University of British Columbia who previously worked with this type of technology as a researcher at OpenAI, the San Francisco-based company. Francisco who designed ChatGPT.

“This has enormous advantages and enormous consequences for society,” he added.

The Nvidia agent can play a game. Similar agents can schedule meetings, edit files, analyze information, and build multicolored bar charts.

The idea is that these automated systems will eventually act as personal assistants to handle a wide range of tasks across the Internet.