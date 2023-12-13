Even the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsolacommented the AI ​​act as a “historic moment for digital Europe”.

The limits and prohibitions proposed by the EU regulation on Artificial Intelligence

The main objective of the AI ​​act is to ensure that theartificial intelligence protects fundamental rights, democracy, the rule of law and environmental sustainabilitywhile encouraging innovation and positioning Europe as a leader in the sector.

The crucial discussion on the EU regulation revolved around the permitted and prohibited uses of artificial intelligence by law enforcement, bringing negotiations to the brink of a point of no return. While Parliament insisted on a total ban, the Council proposed a more permissive approach.

Over 60 expertsincluding academics and researchers specializing in privacy and digital rights, have signed a urgent open letterurging Parliament not to back down on bans on the use of artificial intelligence.

In the end, the negotiators agreed on a series of specific safeguards and restrictions for the use of biometric identification systems (RBI) in public places for law enforcement purposes, requiring judicial authorization and limiting their use to precise lists of crimes. According to the EU regulation, the “post-remote” RBI will be used exclusively for targeted search for individuals already convicted or suspected of serious crimes.

Regarding biometric identification systems “in real time“, will be subject to strict conditions and used only for targeted searches for victims in cases of kidnapping, trafficking, sexual exploitation, prevention of specific terrorist threats, or identification of individuals suspected of committing specific crimes such as terrorism, human trafficking, murder and rape.

There list of prohibitions of the EU regulation on artificial intelligence includes practices such as the use of biometric categorization systems based on sensitive characteristics such as political, religious beliefs and racethe indiscriminate collection of facial images from online sources or CCTV cameras for the creation of facial recognition databases, the recognition of emotions in work and school contextsThe social scoringmanipulative techniques and the use of AI to exploit people's vulnerabilities.

Bottom line: Complaint rights under the AI ​​act

European citizens will have the right to submit complaints to ask for explanations on decisions based on Artificial Intelligence in contexts where their fundamental rights may be damaged. And that only makes the AI ​​Act one of the turning points when it comes to regulating this powerful new technology. The EU regulation on artificial intelligence is therefore considered a notable achievementwhich is hoped for is also emulated by other countries outside the European Union.