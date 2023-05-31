NY.- A group of industry leaders has warned that the artificial intelligence (AI) they are building could one day pose an existing threat to humanity and should be considered a societal risk on par with pandemics and nuclear wars.

“Mitigating the risk of AI extinction should be a global priority along with other risks on a societal scale, such as pandemics and nuclear war,” warned the statement from the nonprofit Center for AI Safety.

The open letter has been signed by more than 350 executives, researchers and engineers working on AI.

The signatories included senior executives from three major artificial intelligence companies: Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind; and Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic.

Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, two of the three researchers who won a Turing Award for their pioneering work on neural networks and are often considered “godfathers” of the modern AI movement, signed the statement, as did other leading researchers in the field. .

The statement comes at a time of growing concern about the potential harms of AI.

Recent advances have raised fears that AI could soon be used on a large scale to spread misinformation and propaganda, or that it could eliminate millions of white-collar jobs.

These fears are shared by many industry leaders, putting them in the unusual position of arguing that a technology they are building—and, in many cases, furiously competing to build faster than the rest—poses serious risks. and should be more strictly regulated.

This month, Altman, Hassabis and Amodei met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss AI regulation.

In Senate testimony after the meeting, Altman warned that the risks of advanced AI systems were serious enough to warrant government intervention and called for regulating AI for its potential harms.

Dan Hendrycks, executive director of the Center for AI Safety, said the open letter represented a way out for some industry leaders who had expressed concern, but only in private, about the risks of the technology they were developing.

“There’s a very common misconception, even in the AI ​​community, that there are only a handful of fatalists,” Hendrycks said.

“But in fact, many people privately express concern about these things.”