Friday, November 10, 2023
Ahtisaari’s funeral | Video: Eeva and Marko Ahtisaari’s last farewell

November 10, 2023
President Martti Ahtisaari was buried at Helsinki’s Hietaniemi cemetery on Friday.

President, Nobel Peace Prize winner Martti Ahtisaari was buried on Friday To the Hietaniemi cemetery.

Ahtisaari’s coffin was placed in the grave by his sons Marko Ahtisaari and his former adjutants. The plaintiffs were colonel evp Kari Kasurinenrear admiral evp Antero Karumaalieutenant general evp Mika PeltonenMajor General EVP Jari KallioMajor General EVP Kim Mattssoncolonel evp Risto Kolstela and commodore evp Janne Muurinen.

Mrs Eeva Ahtisaari and Marko Ahtisaari said their last goodbyes to Ahtisaari at the grave. They dropped big red roses on the grave.

Bishop Emeritus Eero Huovinen blessed Ahtisaari’s grave In the cathedral in the afternoon.

Eeva Ahtisaari and Marko Ahtisaari left a wreath of white roses on Ahtisaari’s coffin in the church.

