Ahtisaari’s funeral | This is how Ahtisaari’s funeral was reported around the world

PresidentNobel Peace Prize laureate Martti Ahtisaaren the funeral made headlines around the world. Ahtisaari was blessed to rest in the grave on Friday in Helsinki.

The international television channel Euronews reports Ahtisaari’s funeral on their website. In its news, the website highlighted how citizens came to the streets to say goodbye to Ahtisaari despite the rain.

Ahtisaari’s relatives said their last goodbyes to Ahtisaari at the Hietaniemi cemetery. The news also highlighted how Eeva Ahtisaari and Marko Ahtisaari they both left one red rose in Ahtisaari’s grave.

An ABC News article tells, how prestigious guests from abroad arrived in Helsinki to bid farewell to President Martti Ahtisaari. In its article, ABC News mentions the president of Kosovo among other guests Vjosa Osmaninthe President of Namibia Hage Geingobthe former president of Tanzania Jakaya Kikwete and the King of Sweden Kaarle Kustaan.

News agency Kosova Press reportshow the President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani and former President Fatmir Sejdiu participated in Ahtisaari’s funeral in Helsinki.

– Today we said our last goodbyes to statesman and peacemaker Martti Ahtisaari. President Martti Ahtisaari’s tireless commitment to diplomacy, conflict resolution and human rights has left an indelible mark on our world, Kosova Press quoted Osman.

Ahtisaari negotiated peace in Kosovo in 1999.

The rainy weather did not stop citizens who wanted to follow Ahtisaari’s funeral procession through the streets of downtown Helsinki.

The US news agency Associated Press’s news about Ahtisaari’s funeral was published, among other things The Times of India website.

In addition, the European Council announced on its website that the European flags in front of the Justus Lipsius building and the Europa building in Brussels flew at half-mast on Friday during Ahtisaari’s funeral.

President Martti Ahtisaari was buried on Friday in the Hietaniemi cemetery, in the area where the president resides Mauno Koiviston, Urho Kekkonen and Risto Rytin graves.

Ahtisaari died on October 16 in Helsinki at the age of 86. He had withdrawn from all public activities in the fall of 2021. At that time, it was announced to the public that he suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

He served as president in 1994–2000.