Friday, November 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ahtisaari’s funeral | There are three badges of honor on Ahtisaari’s coffin and memories of Africa in the altar flowers

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ahtisaari’s funeral | There are three badges of honor on Ahtisaari’s coffin and memories of Africa in the altar flowers

HS follows the day of the funeral moment by moment in the Helsinki Cathedral, along the route of the funeral procession and in the Hietaniemi cemetery.

In October President of the deceased on the 16th Martti Ahtisaaren the state funeral will be held today, Friday, November 10, in Helsinki. More than 800 guests have been invited to the state funeral.

HS follows the day of the funeral moment by moment in the Helsinki Cathedral, along the route of the funeral procession in different parts of the city and in the Hietaniemi cemetery.

You can follow the events and the atmosphere on the joint live broadcast of HS and Ilta-Sanom, which starts at 11:15 and ends after 16, when the descent to the president’s grave is over. The broadcast will be hosted by HS’s editor, among others Marko Junkkari and editor of IS Timo Haapala.

#Ahtisaaris #funeral #badges #honor #Ahtisaaris #coffin #memories #Africa #altar #flowers

See also  255,000 viewers see Hélène Hendriks present HLF8, but with Johnny de Mol still in the logo
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
What Alessandro Impagnatiello did to Giulia Tramontano shortly after putting an end to her life: what emerged from the prosecutor’s request

What Alessandro Impagnatiello did to Giulia Tramontano shortly after putting an end to her life: what emerged from the prosecutor's request

Recommended

No Result
View All Result